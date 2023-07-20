Prez accepts credentials from 5 envoys

- President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted credentials from envoys of five nations at Rashtrapati Bhavan
- Those who presented their credentials were Dillah Lucienne (Chad), Brigadier General Aloys Bizindavyi (Burundi), Kimmo Lahdevirta (Finland), Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha (Angola) and Demeke Atnafu Ambulo (Ethiopia).
