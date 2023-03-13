Prez: Need for complete sensitivity towards dignity of women in media

PTI

New Delhi, March 12

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said it was expected that the media would have "complete sensitivity" towards the dignity and safety of women in their advertisements, news and programmes.

In a video message while flagging off an all-women bike rally, the President said that according to the Constitution, it was the duty of every citizen of India to give up such practices that were against the dignity of women.

"To perform this fundamental duty, it is necessary to have respectful thinking towards women. The foundation of respectful conduct towards women can be laid in the family itself," she said.

"Mothers and sisters should inculcate in their sons and brothers the values of giving respect to women. Teachers should also strengthen the culture of respect and sensitivity towards women among students," Murmu said.

The President said the nature had given women the ability to become mothers, and "the one who has the capability of motherhood, the capability of leadership naturally exists in her".

She said despite all limitations and challenges, women had set new records of success on the strength of their indomitable courage and skill.