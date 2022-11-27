President, PM pay homage to Mumbai attack victims

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

Paying homage to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on its anniversary, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the nation remembers with gratitude all those it lost and said the security personnel who fought valiantly, had made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

“On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” Murmu tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi remembered all those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. He paid tribute to them saying that enemies of humanity attacked Mumbai 14 years ago on the day when the nation was celebrating its Constitution and citizens’ rights.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said India would continue to stand fearlessly against violence. “Security personnel who sacrificed their everything to protect India are the pride of our country. My tributes to the soldiers and common people who were martyred in the 26/11 attack,” Gandhi said in a tweet.