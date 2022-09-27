President Droupadi Murmu to open Rs 208 cr cryogenic engine plant today

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate a cryogenic engine manufacturing facility at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru on Tuesday
The facility is spread over 4,500 sq m. With an investment of Rs 208 crore, it houses over 70 hi-tech equipment and testing facilities
A cryogenic engine operates at the last stage of a rocket launch. It uses liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen as propellants
“We will start realising the cryogenic engine modules by March 2023. Entering into manufacturing of cryogenic engines is a major step,” HAL said. tns
For self-reliant India
We are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It is time we take a pledge to make India self-reliant by 2047, when we celebrate 100th year of Independence. — Droupadi Murmu
