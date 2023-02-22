Prez: Women's participation must rise in state Assemblies

PTI

Itanagar, February 21

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that the participation of women must increase in all state Assemblies, including that of Arunachal Pradesh, for inclusive development of the country.

Addressing a special session of the Assembly in the North-Eastern state, she asserted that Arunachal Pradesh plays an important role in the social and economic development of the country and that the “sun of development” is shining over the state.

“For overall and inclusive development of our country, there should be more participation of women in every field of work. Participation of women must increase in all the state Assemblies including that of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as in other institutions of people’s representation,” she said.

Murmu asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an important part of India and a major stakeholder in the Act East Policy.

"The North-East was for long deprived of economic development due to lack of road, railway and air connectivity. But the Centre is giving top priority to connectivity and development of the region.

“The sun of development is shining over Arunachal Pradesh. With its rich natural resources and quality human resources, the state has full potential to become an attractive investment destination and a hub of trade and business,” she said.