Price gap: Serum Institute of India to give free vials to private centres

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

A day after slashing the price of the precaution dose of Covishield to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals, the Serum Institute of India (SII) told the Centre on Sunday that it would compensate for the price difference for the unexpired stocks lying with private centres in the form of free vials of fresh stocks, official sources said.

The development came as India on Sunday commenced the expanded booster drive with private vaccination centres offering the third dose on a payment basis to all adults. The drive coincided with the daily new Covid cases in India passing the 1,000 mark after nearly a fortnight with weekly cases rising in Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Mizoram. In the past 24 hours, the country recorded 1,054 new cases.