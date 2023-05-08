Price rise under BJP rule has hit households: Cong

New Delhi, May 7

The Congress on Sunday charged the BJP with allowing inflation to destroy household budgets in Karnataka as well as the rest of the country, and urged the people of the state to defeat its “trouble engine government”.

The Opposition party gave full-page advertisements in leading dailies listing the rise in prices of essential commodities such as cooking gas, petrol, diesel, rice milk and cooking oil.

“They robbed the state. They robbed your savings. Double engine wrecks family budgets. Double engine is double droha (betrayal). Choose wisely,” the advertisement read.

The BJP has pitched the “double-engine” government as a necessity for the fast-paced development of Karnataka.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared his party’s advertisement on Twitter and wrote, “Defeat the price rise imposed by ‘trouble engine’ government. Stop the loot of 40% commission sarkara. Elect Congress, elect progress!”

Sharing the advertisement, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, “Gas: 168%, rice: 133%, urad dal: 168%, cooking oil: 250% costlier. ‘Trouble engine’ has picked everyone’s pocket, has looted the whole of Karnataka with 40 per cent commission.”

The Congress has accused the BJP dispensation in Karnataka of engaging in rampant corruption and “taking 40 per cent commission in all kinds of work done by the government”. — PTI