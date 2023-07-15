Priced Rs 170, govt begins selling tomato at Rs 90/kg

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 14

Amid the rising prices of tomatoes, the Union Government, on Friday started selling them at Rs 90 a kg against the retail price of Rs 170. However, one person would be allowed to buy only two kilos of the staple vegetable.

In Delhi, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) started the sale on Friday in all 11 districts through 20 mobile vans and five stalls. Besides Delhi and the NCR region, NCCF is planning to start distribution of tomatoes at discounted rates at selected locations in Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi in a day or two. Insiders say the distribution of tomatoes through mobile vans is likely to start by Sunday at Jaipur also.