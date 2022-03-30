Prime Minister hands over 5.21 L houses to PMAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today handed over 5.21 lakh houses to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls next year, virtually participating in the “Grah Pravesham”, the ceremony to hand over houses to owners.

Addressing the programme, PM Modi said his government had given topmost priority to providing houses to poor. So far, 2.5 crore houses have been constructed under the PMAY scheme in the country, including two crore in rural areas.

Under the Nal-Jal scheme, six crore families were provided with tap water connections in their houses across the country, the PM added.

Over four crore fake ration cards had been cancelled since 2014 to prevent theft of foodgrains worth crores meant for the poor, he said, adding that his government followed the policy to ensure that the last man in the queue gets the benefit of government schemes.

