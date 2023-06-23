‘Prior approval’ must for IAS, IPS officers before accepting awards from private organisations: Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

The government on Friday issued an order mandating IAS, IPS and IFoS officers to take prior approval before accepting any award from private organisations but with a condition that it should not have ‘any monetary component in cash or in terms of facilities.’

In the latest office memorandum the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said the competent authority “may grant approval, only in exceptional circumstances”, to the officers and in such cases, “credentials of the private bodies/institutions/organisations should be unimpeachable”.

Incidentally, the move comes after the government noticed that members of All India Services (AISs) - Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) - are accepting awards or recognition accorded by private bodies, despite already existing instructions.

“Accordingly, it is clarified that awards given by private bodies, institutions or organisations may be accepted only with prior approval of competent authority,” the DoPT said in the order issued to all secretaries of central government ministries and chief secretaries of states.

It further clarified that in the case of officers serving in the state, the competent authority would be the state government. “In the case of officers serving in the Centre, the competent authority would be the secretary of the ministry/ department concerned. In case of secretaries to the Government of India, the competent authority would be the Cabinet Secretary,” it added.

The competent authority may grant approval, only in exceptional circumstances, subject to the condition that “the award should not have any monetary component in the form of cash and/or facilities”, it said, while asking for “strict adherence” of the direction.