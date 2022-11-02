Private firm fined Rs 5L for construction at BJP HQ

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

The Delhi Government on Tuesday issued a notice to stop construction work at the BJP headquarters here and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a private firm—Larsen & Toubro Ltd—for violating the ban order on construction and demolition work imposed in view of the worsening air quality in the region.

Officials said Environment Minister Gopal Rai noticed the construction work at the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg while he was returning after inspecting a construction site of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UDAI).

Talking to reporters, Rai said, “The workers said the work concerned the BJP’s national headquarters. It is a complete violation of CAQM’s orders. We have issued an order to stop work at the site and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the construction agency L&T.”