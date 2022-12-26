Private operators set to run four iconic luxury tourist trains

New Delhi, December 25
Private operators are set to run four famous luxury trains of the country, including the iconic Palace on Wheels.
New policy
Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw recently informed Parliament that all luxury tourist trains had been brought under the ambit of the Bharat Gaurav Trains Policy. Under this policy, service providers have full liberty to decide the themes, itineraries and tariff for the train managed by them.
Vasihnaw said the cumulative earnings from these four elite trains stood at Rs 19.89 crore till November of this fiscal as against Rs 39 lakh and Rs 3.48 crore in the Covid-hit 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively.
In the current year (till November 30), the Maharaja’s Express, which primarily covers Rajasthan, has made the maximum number of trips followed by the Palace on Wheels. While Rs 14.34 crore was earned from seven trips made by Maharajas’ Express, revenue worth Rs 4.84 crore was generated from five trips made by the Palace on Wheels, yet another Rajasthan-centric luxury tourist train.
Golden Chariot, which offers sightseeing in Karnataka and Goa, made just one trip so far this year producing revenue of Rs 70 lakh. Deccan Odyssey, which starts from Mumbai and has the Ajanta and the Ellora Caves among its offerings before returning to Mumbai, has not made any journey so far in this year.
Deccan Odyssey remained completely idle in 2021-22 and 2020-21.
