Private school principal arrested for molesting girl in UP's Amethi

Amethi, August 22
A private school principal has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 11 student, a police official said.
The principal had summoned the girl earlier in the day telling her that she had to fill out a form. Accordingly, the 17-year-old visited the school with her Aadhaar card even though it was a holiday.
The girl complained to her parents that the principal molested her in school.
Based on their complaint, he was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Musafirkhana police station SHO Amar Singh said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him