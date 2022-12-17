Private security can create internal security network and plug the gaps: Union minister VK Singh

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, December 17
Private security sector could create an ‘internal security network’ which would plug in whatever informatics the country’s defence and security forces were looking for, said Union minister Gen(retd) VK Singh while addressing a security leadership summit here today.
“You can be the mainstay of internal security. Upgrade your skills, and fill in the gaps at various government agencies – like airports,” said the former Army chief while addressing the annual conference of Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) — at NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi.
He added that there was a massive increase in the demand of security in the country. “Now, that there is shortage of manpower (security personnel) at Airports. CISF – which guards the airports – have a finite limit. Same is true for all security agencies. Who will fill this gap? You are the ones who will fill this gap,” said Gen VK Singh, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways.
“You have vast options in the country – including the coastal belt. You provide trained manpower; I am sure Navy will say ‘look after it’(coast),” added Gen Singh–who stressed that private sector should upgrade their technologically skills.
Pointing out challenges faced by the private security industry, the minister said, “Everybody wants security but nobody wants to pay for it. People are not ready to pay for the manpower. Therefore, upgrade to technology-based security solutions, and then charge for the technology.”
Meanwhile, CAPSI chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh said the association was formulating BIS standards for the private security industry so that private security personnel could get jobs at national and international level.
