Privilege notice: Rahul Gandhi replies to Lok Sabha secretariat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday submitted a detailed reply to Lok Sabha secretariat on the notices for breach of privilege moved against him by a BJP member over his accusations regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

The reply was in an answer to an LS secretariat letter to him dated February 10 seeking a reply by February 15 on the notice by BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey.

Major portions of Gandhi’s accusations made in the house during the debate on President’s address to joint sitting of Parliament were expunged from LS records.

The expunction was followed by Dubey moving a notice demanding proceedings to be initiated against Gandhi for breach of privilege with the BJP accusing the Congress leader of making baseless allegations and failing to authenticate them in LS.

LS Speaker Om Birla after perusing the notice and Gandhi’s reply will decide whether a breach of privilege is made out.

If yes, Birla would refer the matter to LS privileges committee.