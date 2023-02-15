Privilege notice: Rahul Gandhi replies to Lok Sabha secretariat

New Delhi, February 15
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday submitted a detailed reply to Lok Sabha secretariat on the notices for breach of privilege moved against him by a BJP member over his accusations regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.
The reply was in an answer to an LS secretariat letter to him dated February 10 seeking a reply by February 15 on the notice by BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey.
Major portions of Gandhi’s accusations made in the house during the debate on President’s address to joint sitting of Parliament were expunged from LS records.
The expunction was followed by Dubey moving a notice demanding proceedings to be initiated against Gandhi for breach of privilege with the BJP accusing the Congress leader of making baseless allegations and failing to authenticate them in LS.
LS Speaker Om Birla after perusing the notice and Gandhi’s reply will decide whether a breach of privilege is made out.
If yes, Birla would refer the matter to LS privileges committee.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government approves 7 new battalions with fresh strength of 9,400 personnel for ITBP at LAC, Shinkun La tunnel for all-weather connectivity to Ladakh
Government decisions come amid India-China military standoff...
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept surveys BBC India offices for second day, collects financial data
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Doctored narratives to run down India can’t be allowed: Vice President Dhankhar amid BBC row
In a veiled but evident reference to BBC, Jagdeep Dhankhar s...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir 'Landa'
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...