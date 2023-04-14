Priyanka blows poll bugle in Chhattisgarh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday blew the poll bugle in Chhattisgarh and asked the people of the state to repose their faith in her party again even as she hit out at the opposition BJP.

The Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are slated to take place later this year.

Speaking at a gathering at Lalbag Maidan in Jagdalpur city, the headquarters of Bastar district, the Congress leader said Bastar, earlier known for Naxalite violence, has now become a “brand” and people of the region have got identity across the country and abroad because of handicrafts, other arts and processed food products.

During the event, titled “Bharose Ka Sammelan”, Priyanka and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the Adivasi Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana, under which financial assistance would be provided to gram panchayats in scheduled areas for organising tribal festivals, fairs and religious programmes.

“The Congress government in the state has been working to empower the local people. It did not violate your trust. You have seen the 15-year rule of the BJP and had placed trust in them too. But what happened? Only ‘bhay, bhukh and bhrastachar’ (fear, hunger and corruption) were prevalent then,” said the Congress general secretary.

“Your lands were taken away and you were handcuffed. They made you dependent, not self-reliant. They destroyed your self-confidence and did not care for your pain. The Congress government has given your pride back,” she said.

During the BJP rule (2003-2018), the loot of people had become common, she said, adding “now, you are seeing a government which has been working day and night for state’s development. It is up to you to decide whom to support”.

Praises Baghel govt

