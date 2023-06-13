Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women Rs 1,500 a month

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, June 12

To replicate the Karnataka success story in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Monday rolled out five guarantees in the BJP-ruled state where the Assembly elections are slated to take place later this year.

Vote for accountable govt The BJP stokes up emotions on divisive lines to grab power. I call upon you (people) to understand BJP’s designs and elect a government that has a sense of accountability. Priyanka Gandhi, congress general secretary

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi kicked off the party’s election campaign at a rally in Jabalpur, announcing that if the party came to power in the state, every woman would get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500.

She also promised 100 units of free electricity to every household, besides an additional 200 units of power at half the rate. LPG cylinders would be given for Rs 500 if the Congress came to power.

Priyanka also guaranteed that the party would waive farmers’ loans and re-introduce the old pension scheme for government employees.

At the rally, Priyanka accused the BJP government of making “false” promises. She said when people were bearing the brunt of inflation and unemployment, the BJP was trying to project a rosy picture of the state which was far from reality.

The Congress leader said the BJP stoked up emotions on divisive lines to grab power. She called upon people to be alert, understand BJP’s designs and elect a government that had a sense of accountability and worked for their welfare.

She claimed that during the past three years, only 21 government jobs were given in Madhya Pradesh. “My office checked figures several times. It is correct...I am not here to seek your votes. I want you to be aware of the present situation,” Priyanka added.