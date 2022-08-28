Priyanka wishes Team India ahead of match

PTI

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended her best wishes to the Indian cricket team ahead of its high-voltage clash against archrivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup. India will take on Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday. PTI

IP address of fraudster traced to Nigeria

Guwahati: The Internet Protocol (IP) address of the device that was being used to dupe people in the name of the Guwahati Police chief has been traced to Nigeria, a top official said on Saturday. Commissioner of Police Harmeet Singh said in a tweet that the phone number being used by someone impersonating him had been blocked and the IP address located. PTI

CPI(M) blames RSS for attack on its office

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday condemned the attack on ruling CPI(M)'s district office here by bike-borne men. The windscreens of vehicles parked in the courtyard of the building were damaged. The LDF convener, EP Jayarajan, blamed 'RSS criminals' for the attack. PTI

Ind candidate R’sthan students’ union prez

Jaipur: Independent candidate Nirmal Chaudhary was elected president of the Rajasthan University Students' Union on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival Niharika Jorwal with a margin of over 1,400 votes. Jorwal, daughter of a minister considered close to Sachin Pilot, was denied the ticket by the NSUI.