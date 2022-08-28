Priyanka wishes Team India ahead of match

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended her best wishes to the Indian cricket team ahead of its high-voltage clash against archrivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup. India will take on Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday. PTI
Guwahati: The Internet Protocol (IP) address of the device that was being used to dupe people in the name of the Guwahati Police chief has been traced to Nigeria, a top official said on Saturday. Commissioner of Police Harmeet Singh said in a tweet that the phone number being used by someone impersonating him had been blocked and the IP address located. PTI
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday condemned the attack on ruling CPI(M)'s district office here by bike-borne men. The windscreens of vehicles parked in the courtyard of the building were damaged. The LDF convener, EP Jayarajan, blamed 'RSS criminals' for the attack. PTI
Jaipur: Independent candidate Nirmal Chaudhary was elected president of the Rajasthan University Students' Union on Saturday, defeating his nearest rival Niharika Jorwal with a margin of over 1,400 votes. Jorwal, daughter of a minister considered close to Sachin Pilot, was denied the ticket by the NSUI.
