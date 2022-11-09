Pro-incumbency spurred BJP ticket rush, some turned rebels: BJP national president JP Nadda

There is pro-incumbency in favour of the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, claims party’s national president JP Nadda. Ahead of the November 12 Himachal poll, the Rajya Sabha MP speaks to Aditi Tandon & Pratibha Chauhan on a range of issues, including the old pension scheme, which, he says, can only be addressed by the BJP. Excerpts:

What are BJP’s prospects in the two states?

We are comfortably placed in both states. In Himachal, we are gaining daily. The tradition of governments alternating every five years will certainly change. People have made up their mind.

How do you see the rebel factor, will it hit the BJP?

The rebels won’t have any impact. The electorate is wise and the BJP cadre strong. Once you are out of the party, you are out of the fray.

How did so many rebels emerge in a disciplined party like the BJP?

Pro-incumbency and bright victory prospects led to the emergence of too many ticket aspirants. Some thought it was now or never. We tried to pacify them. The process is still on.

What are the top three election issues?

Development, development and development. Himachal has been ignored for long. People have realised that under PM Modi, the country is changing and so is the state. They want to be part of this growth journey.

You are eyeing history in Himachal. Any hindrance?

There is no hindrance. There is pro-incumbency in favour of the BJP. No one is speaking against the state government or CM Jai Ram Thakur. The government has been pro-people and everyone can see that.

How do you see the rival Congress?

The Congress has lost its grasp on timings and circumstances. They don’t have any cadre left to bring about transformational changes. They have no clue who they are fighting.

It’s the first HP poll in the absence of Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh. Your take?

That is for the Congress to judge. Virbhadra Singhji was a highly respected leader, but even he could never bring his party back to power for the second consecutive term.

In 1993, ‘no work, no pay’ led to BJP’s defeat. Now, OPS has become an issue.

There is a world of difference between the BJP of 1993 and the BJP of today. Our credibility today is immense. The Congress slogan on OPS is meaningless. The employees know the BJP does what it says. Everything shouldn’t be seen with elections in mind. Some issues require a long-term view.

Your views on Rahul’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

None of the Congress’ strategies are meant for the people, the state or the party. Its entire strategy is meant to protect the Gandhi family. Good its leaders have come out of their houses, Twitter and Facebook. As far as uniting India goes, neither they nor their ancestors ever united India. Rahul always stood by the “tukde tukde gang”. They cannot unite, they can only divide. My request to them is to first unite the party.

The Congress says you are depending on PM Modi in Himachal?

What is the problem with that? PM Modi is a tall world leader and the tallest national leader. If he has affection for Himachal and wants to strengthen the party here, why is the Congress worried?

Himachal is your home state. How worried are you?

Every election is important for me and the election time is more a time for reflection than worry. We are here to serve people. Politics doesn’t run on feelings nor is it a two-day affair. It’s a lifelong journey.

Will the Uniform Civil Code help in a predominantly Hindu state like HP?

We have to look at the UCC from the point of view of the country and the states. Should society collectively shoulder challenges or not? That is why we talk of a civil code that is uniform. The UCC is our agenda and we will implement it here.

If the BJP returns to power, will Jai Ram Thakur be the CM?

The BJP is contesting elections under Jai Ram Thakur’s leadership and he will be the CM. He has delivered. The fact that Himachal led the nation in Covid vaccine coverage speaks volumes of his administrative capability.

