 Pro-incumbency spurred BJP ticket rush, some turned rebels: BJP national president JP Nadda : The Tribune India

The Tribune INTERVIEW

Pro-incumbency spurred BJP ticket rush, some turned rebels: BJP national president JP Nadda

Pro-incumbency spurred BJP ticket rush, some turned rebels: BJP national president JP Nadda

JP Nadda, BJP national President



There is pro-incumbency in favour of the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, claims party’s national president JP Nadda. Ahead of the November 12 Himachal poll, the Rajya Sabha MP speaks to Aditi Tandon & Pratibha Chauhan on a range of issues, including the old pension scheme, which, he says, can only be addressed by the BJP. Excerpts:

What are BJP’s prospects in the two states?

We are comfortably placed in both states. In Himachal, we are gaining daily. The tradition of governments alternating every five years will certainly change. People have made up their mind.

How do you see the rebel factor, will it hit the BJP?

The rebels won’t have any impact. The electorate is wise and the BJP cadre strong. Once you are out of the party, you are out of the fray.

How did so many rebels emerge in a disciplined party like the BJP?

Pro-incumbency and bright victory prospects led to the emergence of too many ticket aspirants. Some thought it was now or never. We tried to pacify them. The process is still on.

What are the top three election issues?

Development, development and development. Himachal has been ignored for long. People have realised that under PM Modi, the country is changing and so is the state. They want to be part of this growth journey.

You are eyeing history in Himachal. Any hindrance?

There is no hindrance. There is pro-incumbency in favour of the BJP. No one is speaking against the state government or CM Jai Ram Thakur. The government has been pro-people and everyone can see that.

How do you see the rival Congress?

The Congress has lost its grasp on timings and circumstances. They don’t have any cadre left to bring about transformational changes. They have no clue who they are fighting.

It’s the first HP poll in the absence of Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh. Your take?

That is for the Congress to judge. Virbhadra Singhji was a highly respected leader, but even he could never bring his party back to power for the second consecutive term.

In 1993, ‘no work, no pay’ led to BJP’s defeat. Now, OPS has become an issue.

There is a world of difference between the BJP of 1993 and the BJP of today. Our credibility today is immense. The Congress slogan on OPS is meaningless. The employees know the BJP does what it says. Everything shouldn’t be seen with elections in mind. Some issues require a long-term view.

Your views on Rahul’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

None of the Congress’ strategies are meant for the people, the state or the party. Its entire strategy is meant to protect the Gandhi family. Good its leaders have come out of their houses, Twitter and Facebook. As far as uniting India goes, neither they nor their ancestors ever united India. Rahul always stood by the “tukde tukde gang”. They cannot unite, they can only divide. My request to them is to first unite the party.

The Congress says you are depending on PM Modi in Himachal?

What is the problem with that? PM Modi is a tall world leader and the tallest national leader. If he has affection for Himachal and wants to strengthen the party here, why is the Congress worried?

Himachal is your home state. How worried are you?

Every election is important for me and the election time is more a time for reflection than worry. We are here to serve people. Politics doesn’t run on feelings nor is it a two-day affair. It’s a lifelong journey.

Will the Uniform Civil Code help in a predominantly Hindu state like HP?

We have to look at the UCC from the point of view of the country and the states. Should society collectively shoulder challenges or not? That is why we talk of a civil code that is uniform. The UCC is our agenda and we will implement it here.

If the BJP returns to power, will Jai Ram Thakur be the CM?

The BJP is contesting elections under Jai Ram Thakur’s leadership and he will be the CM. He has delivered. The fact that Himachal led the nation in Covid vaccine coverage speaks volumes of his administrative capability.

#BJP #Gujarat #jp nadda

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

2
Chandigarh

2 youngsters killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

3
Business

India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley

4
Business

India indebted to former PM Manmohan Singh for economic reforms: Nitin Gadkari

5
Amritsar

SGPC president polls: Sukhbir Badal urges Bibi Jagir Kaur to withdraw from contest, 'respect panthic sentiments'

6
Trending

Is it UFO? Is it water tank? Man’s hilarious conversation over mistaking ‘pani ki tanki’ for UFO in smog-filled Delhi goes viral

7
Nation

Education not business to earn profit, tuition fees shall always be affordable: Supreme Court

8
Punjab

Suspend Amritsar police commissioner, Partap Bajwa tells Punjab CM Mann; demands action against Excise officials too

9
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

10
Nation

India, Russia resolve to expand economic cooperation as Jaishankar holds talks with Lavrov in Moscow

Don't Miss

View All
Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Top News

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...


Cities

View All

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Youth shot dead over land dispute in Amritsar

Teacher attacked in Tarn Taran school, case filed after 4 days

'Guru Nanak united humanity by removing evil of caste discrimination'

Unscrupulous elements fire gunshots in Chheharta

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

GMCH-32 may again halt treatment as Punjab owes Rs 4 crore

4 of family booked for assaulting woman cop in Chandigarh

Panchkula: Slum dwellers of Rajiv, Indira colonies to get 40 square yard units

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

After earthquake strikes Nepal, Delhiites poke memes on yet another jolt after pollution in national capital

Ex-boyfriend pushes insurance company employee to death from office building in Noida

Arvind Kejriwal to meet AAP leaders today to discuss strategy for MCD polls

At 354, Noida AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

Armed men storm dera, make away with ~1.5-kg gold, cash

Armed men storm Dera Harkhowal, make away with Rs 1.5-kg gold, cash

Stressed, student hangs self at NIT in Jalandhar

Jalandhar MC notice to company for 'casual work' on ICCC project

Neglect of Kala Sanghian Drain raises dengue scare

Project to four-lane Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road okayed: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Man shot at in Samrala over old enmity, critical

Gursimran Mand gets his escort vehicle back

2 weeks after attack on brother-sister duo, Sidhwan Bet police book three

Rs 2.17-cr vertical garden project kicks off in Ludhiana

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

Respiratory illnesses on the rise as smog engulfs Patiala district

Patiala MC panel meeting to take up key projects today

Patiala: Play ‘Gadhe Ki Baraat’ leaves audience in splits

Six posts of Senior Medical Officer filled in Patiala district