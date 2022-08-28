Probe agencies strengthened to fight terror: Home Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi , August 27

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government has strengthened probe agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in line with its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Shah said the NIA had been empowered by expanding its scope to investigate cases overseas and this had resulted in increasing the conviction rate in terror-related cases to 94 per cent in 2022 from 74 per cent in 2014.

Unveiling the new office building of the NIA in Raipur, the Home Minister asserted that the anti-terror federal probe agency would have branches in all states ahead by May 2024. “The Modi government has adopted zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, Left wing extremism-induced violence and other related crimes, including fake currency and narcotics. Therefore, we will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the NIA,” Shah said.

Talking about how the security situation has improved in Jammu & Kashmir after the Centre decided to do away with special status accorded to the erstwhile state under provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, he said, “Peace is being witnessed in Kashmir and security agencies have succeeded in checking terror activities there.”