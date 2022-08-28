Probe agencies strengthened to fight terror: Home Minister

New Delhi , August 27
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government has strengthened probe agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in line with its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.
Shah said the NIA had been empowered by expanding its scope to investigate cases overseas and this had resulted in increasing the conviction rate in terror-related cases to 94 per cent in 2022 from 74 per cent in 2014.
Unveiling the new office building of the NIA in Raipur, the Home Minister asserted that the anti-terror federal probe agency would have branches in all states ahead by May 2024. “The Modi government has adopted zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, Left wing extremism-induced violence and other related crimes, including fake currency and narcotics. Therefore, we will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the NIA,” Shah said.
Talking about how the security situation has improved in Jammu & Kashmir after the Centre decided to do away with special status accorded to the erstwhile state under provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, he said, “Peace is being witnessed in Kashmir and security agencies have succeeded in checking terror activities there.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...