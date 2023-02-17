Probe Israeli firm's role in elections in India: Cong

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

The Congress on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Union Government, demanding a probe into the charges of an Israeli team of contractors “interfering” in the elections in India.

The demand followed an investigative report released by a consortium of international journalists claiming that a team of Israeli contractors had interfered with more than 30 elections around the world, including India, by using means such as hacking, sabotage, and automated disinformation online.

The consortium consisting of reporters from 30 global media outlets, including UK’s The Guardian, claimed a so-called “Team Jorge” led by Tal Hanan, a 50-year-old former Israeli special forces operative who works privately using the pseudonym “Jorge”, was behind “fake social media campaigns” in countries such as the UK, US, Canada, India and others.

The Congress accused the Modi government of joining hands with the Israeli team to manipulate the elections in India.

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the Israeli team planted fake news and disinformation on widely used platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Gmail and alleged the BJP’s IT cell “mirrored” the modus operandi of “Team Jorge.”