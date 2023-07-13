 Defence Ministry okays procurement of 26 Rafale jets for Navy : The Tribune India

The DAC also granted the AoN for procurement of three additional Scorpene submarines

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee 

New Delhi, July 13 

On the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the apex decision making body of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), today cleared the make in India of three Scorpene class submarines and sourcing of 26 marine version of the Rafale fighter jets.

These key technology proposals are expected to come up when Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron tomorrow.

The DAC chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh granted the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procurement of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft along with associated ancillary equipment, weapons, simulator, spares, documentation, crew training and logistic support for the Indian Navy from the French Government based on Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA).

The price and other terms of purchase will be negotiated with the French Government after taking into account all relevant aspects, including comparative procurement price of similar aircraft by other countries. Further, integration of Indian designed equipment and establishment of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) Hub for various systems will be incorporated into the contract documents after due negotiations, the MoD said.

The DAC also granted the AoN for procurement of three additional Scorpene submarines under Buy (Indian) category which will be constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

The three Scorpene submarines would be made in India under a ‘repeat clause’ of the existing project to make six of these subs under a joint venture between MDL and the Naval Group France. These subs called “kalvari class” have been made and the last one is in the process of sea trials. 

“The procurement of additional submarines, with higher indigenous content will not only help in maintaining required force level and operational readiness of the Indian Navy, but also create significant employment opportunities in the domestic sector. It will also help the MDL in further enhancing its capability and expertise in submarine construction,” the MoD said.

In addition, the DAC approved the proposal to lay down guidelines for achieving the desired indigenous content in all categories of capital acquisition cases. It will help in achieving ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in critical manufacturing technologies and life-cycle sustenance of defence platforms/equipment through indigenous manufacturing.

 

 

