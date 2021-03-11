Prof arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, CM

PTI

Hailakandi (Assam), May 22

An associate professor of a college in Assam’s Hailakandi district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sending emails to officials criticising government policies and using unparliamentary language against the state Chief Minister.

The police had registered a suo moto case against the associate professor, leading to his arrest. The officer in-charge of Hailakandi sadar police station, Ampee Daolagupu, said the accused had allegedly sent out emails to the official email account of the DSP condemning government policies and also “used unparliamentary terms against the CM and the state Education Minister.

He had also purportedly criticised the National Education Policy, 2020, and the ongoing ‘Gunotsav’ in the state, an exercise by the Education Department to evaluate government schools, Daolagupu claimed. “Besides the email to the SP, he had sent similar ones to other government officials of the district also... We started questioning him on Thursday and finally, today we arrested him,” said Daolagupu.

The college principal claimed that he had no official information regarding the arrest of the associate professor.