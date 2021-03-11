Professor sent on leave after right-wing leaders object to him offering namaz on college lawns

PTI

Aligarh, June 1

A college professor here was sent on compulsory leave after a video showing him performing ‘namaz’ on the college lawns went viral and Hindu right-wing youth leaders demanded action against him.

The incident was reported at Sri Varshney College following which Prof SR Khalid was on Tuesday sent on a month’s compulsory leave.

A spokesman of the college told media that an inquiry had been ordered into the matter after some youth leaders belonging to the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) accused the teacher of indiscipline and trying to disturb peace by offering prayers at a public place.

A complaint was also filed at Kuwarsi police station.

Police said action would be taken after receiving a report from the college authorities.

Student leader Deepak Sharma Azaad told reporters that by offering ‘namaaz’ on the college campus, the professor was trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere.