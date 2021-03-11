Prohibition law: Supreme Court grants bail to 21-yr-old woman

New Delhi, April 24
The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to a 21-year-old woman booked under the prohibition law after her scooty driven by her cousin with nine bottles of liquor was caught by the Bihar Police.
A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said denial of anticipatory bail by the Patna HC in such cases leads to a proliferation of litigation before the top court.
Earlier, a Bench led by CJI NV Ramana had expressed concern over prohibition-related cases clogging the Patna High Court where anticipatory bail applications were becoming infructuous. On March 30, the Bihar Assembly had amended the prohibition law to make it less stringent for first-time offenders.
