 Prominent citizens support Delhi University decision to include Savarkar in syllabus : The Tribune India

Prominent citizens support Delhi University decision to include Savarkar in syllabus

The group also supported varsity’s decision to drop poet Mohammad Iqbal from syllabus, arguing that his writings were associated with the idea of a separate Muslim nation

Prominent citizens support Delhi University decision to include Savarkar in syllabus

Photo for representation.



PTI

New Delhi, June 7

A group of former judges, bureaucrats, diplomats and generals on Wednesday came out in support of the Delhi University’s decision to include V D Savarkar in its political science syllabus, contending that it was required for a fair narration of the history of India’s national movement.

In a statement, the group also supported the varsity’s decision to drop poet Mohammad Iqbal from the syllabus, arguing that his writings were associated with the idea of a separate Muslim nation, which led to the “tragedy of India’s partition”.

“Grave injustice was done to many historical personalities who laid down their lives for this country to help India break free from the clutches of British imperialism,” said a statement, issued by 123 prominent personalities that include former Foreign Secretary Shashank, former High Court judges S N Dhingra, M C Garg and R S Rathore, among others.

“It is particularly unfortunate that till the current inclusion of Savarkar’s contribution and philosophy in the Delhi University syllabus, universities under Congress-Leftist influence intentionally suppressed his contribution and ideas for our great motherland,” the statement said.

It noted that Savarkar was called “The Father of Hindutva” for his enunciation of ‘Hindutva’ ideology in his remarkable piece of literature “Hindutva: Who is a Hindu”.

“He propagated ‘Hindutva’ as a geopolitical concept, unifying diverse communities under a shared cultural and civilizational identity,” the statement said.

It said Savarkar simultaneously championed Dalit rights and worked ardently towards caste eradication and promoting social equality, and his vision of India as one nation was central to the ideology of “Akhand Bharat”.

“Savarkar’s views on freedom, social reform, and national unity make him an enduring figure in Indian history. By studying Savarkar’s political ideologies, students will gain insight into the factors that shaped India’s nationalist movement and its subsequent trajectory,” the statement said.

It described poet Iqbal, who had penned the song “Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindostan Hamara”, as a “divisive figure” who sowed the seeds of secession in the country.

“As President of the then Punjab Muslim League, he (Iqbal) championed the cause of a separate Muslim nation. Iqbal who wrote ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindostan Hamara...’ goes on to talk about Islamic Khilafat, recommended Islamic Ummah and changed ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindostan Hamara’ to ‘Chino-o-Arab Hamara, Hindostan Hamara, Muslim Hai Hum, Watan hai Saara Jahan Hamara’,” the statement said.

“Iqbal became radicalised and as the President of the Muslim League, his ideas ran counter to democracy and Indian secularism. Many of Iqbal’s writings have been associated with the idea of a separate Muslim nation, ultimately leading to the tragedy of India’s partition,” it said.

“This concept of the Two-Nation Theory played a significant role in the partition of India, resulting in the trauma and suffering of millions of displaced in India’s East and West,” the statement said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

2
Trending

Girl watches ‘The Kerala Story’ with BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, elopes with Muslim lover later

3
Nation

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

4
Trending

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

5
Delhi

AIIMS thwarts malware attack, no impact on patient services

6
Nation

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

7
Haryana

Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged

8
Nation

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

9
Nation

Upper caste villagers in MP pelt stones after Dalit groom sits on mare for wedding rituals

10
Punjab

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney launches fund for Punjabi students in UK

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Govt invites wrestlers for talks

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

Government had invited wrestlers for talks

Cabinet approves Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP

Paddy MSP up by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183/quintal for 2023-24; Kharif crops' MSP sees up to 10.35 per cent hike

The highest increase is in moong MSP, which will be Rs 8,558...

BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders

BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders

Gurnam Singh Charuni and several other union leaders were ar...

Dreaded criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead in Lucknow court by ‘lawyer’

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

Jeeva, an alleged aide of gangster-politican Mukhtar Ansari,...

India, US launch strategic trade dialogue ahead of PM Modi's Washington visit

Ahead of PM Modi's Washington visit, India and US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Modi will visit US from June 21 to 24


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Ghallughara Divas: Amritsar observes complete bandh in protest

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s mediation to stop 700 students’ deportation from Canada

Sunny Deol's absence from Gurdaspur constituency may hit BJP hard in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

TOEFL now valid in Canada for admission, declares ETS

Chandigarh MC Meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade ‘abuses’

Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP Kirron Kher, councillor trade 'abuses'

Kirron Kher 'eyeing' 3rd term as MP

28 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 4 crore in France

15 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Panchkula MC, others guilty of contempt

Chandigarh: Helipad to come up at Rajendra Park with night-landing facility

Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Manish Sisodia

Cabinet nod to metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Gurugram’s Cyber City

PM Modi degree defamation case: Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh told to appear before court on July 13

After kidnapping bid on two students, JNU bars entry of outside vehicles post 10 pm

Centre gives clearance to Delhi Education Minister Atishi for UK visit

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges start 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Cops crack down on peddlers

Jalandhar: 2 Dalit students not 'allowed' to take LLB exam

Canada accepts TOEFL under Student Direct Stream scheme

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

Endless wait for vending zones continues in Ludhiana

Brothers murder man for stopping them from urinating near his house

Abducted man rescued in 5 hours; three nabbed

2 held on attempt to murder charge

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Interstate drug racket busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, four held

DA case: Punjab Vigilance Bureau assesses value of Vijay Inder Singla's properties

International honour for ex-student of Punjabi University, Patiala

Committed to regularising all employees: MLA