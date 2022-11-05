 Prophet remark row: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against Jindal to Delhi : The Tribune India

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday transferred all FIRs against expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal registered in various states for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad to the Delhi Police and extended the interim protection given to him till conclusion of the probe. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday transferred all FIRs against expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal registered in various states for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad to the Delhi Police and extended the interim protection given to him till conclusion of the probe.

Allowing Jindal to move the Delhi High Court for quashing of FIRs, a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said all future FIRs would also stand transferred to the Delhi Police IFSO unit.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had, on August 10, clubbed all FIRs against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and transferred them to the IFSO of the Delhi Police. On July 19, it had protected Nupur from arrest in multiple FIRs against her in several states for her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed during a debate on a television channel.

On September 23, the top court had clubbed all present and future FIRs against TV anchor Navika Kumar, who was moderating the said TV debate. Nupur's remark had triggered protests across India and sharp reactions from many Islamic countries, leading to her suspension from the BJP.

