Prophet remarks row: After Howrah, internet services suspended in parts of WB’s Murshidabad

Kolkata, June 11
The West Bengal government on Saturday suspended internet services in parts of Murshidabad district till June 14 to stop the spread of misinformation following violence in Howrah, where such a clampdown is already in force.
Internet services have been suspended in Beldanga 1 block covering Beldanga Police Station area and Beldanga 2 block covering Rejinagar and Shaktipur Police Station areas till 6 AM on June 14, an order stated. Internet services have been suspended in entire Howrah district till June 13 and Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.
The restrictions were imposed after protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.
Agitators resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in Howrah.
Fresh violence was reported in Panchla Bazaar area in Howrah district on Saturday as protesters clashed with the police and several houses were set on fire. Agitators pelted policemen with stones, injuring some of them, and also vandalised a BJP party office.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...
Congress expels its Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions
Haryana Congress has alleged that Bishnoi, an MLA from the A...
Nagaland civilian killings: Police name 30 Army personnel, including Major, in chargesheet
13 civilians were killed in the botched Army Operation in Mo...
No need to panic over rising number of Covid cases, no new variant of concern has been found: Experts
Rise in cases due to non-adherence of Covid-appropriate beha...
Ahead of presidential poll, Mamata Banerjee convenes meeting of Opposition leaders, CMs in New Delhi
Meeting will be held on June 15 to prepare joint strategy fo...