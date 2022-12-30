Protect minorities: India to Pak as Hindu woman killed

New Delhi, December 29
India on Thursday called on Pakistan to protect its minorities after a Hindu woman, Daya Bheel, was brutally murdered in Sindh province.
“We don’t have specific details. Pakistan should protect its minorities — their safety, security and well-being is their responsibility,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
“Daya Bheel, a 40-year-old widow, was brutally murdered... She was beheaded and the flesh peeled off. Visited her village (sic),” tweeted PPP Senator Krishna Kumari.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand
Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...
BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben
PM to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing
Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...
King of 'beautiful game' dead
Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...