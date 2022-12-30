Protect minorities: India to Pak as Hindu woman killed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

India on Thursday called on Pakistan to protect its minorities after a Hindu woman, Daya Bheel, was brutally murdered in Sindh province.

“We don’t have specific details. Pakistan should protect its minorities — their safety, security and well-being is their responsibility,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“Daya Bheel, a 40-year-old widow, was brutally murdered... She was beheaded and the flesh peeled off. Visited her village (sic),” tweeted PPP Senator Krishna Kumari.