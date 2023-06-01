Protesting wrestlers changing their demands; will hang myself if proven guilty: Brij Bhushan

Gonda (UP), June 1
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations, on Thursday said the women wrestlers are changing their demands since they started their protest against him, asserting that the charges are already being probed by the Delhi Police.
“Police is probing the matter. Let it complete. Whatever comes in it, I will act accordingly,” Singh, who is also the BJP MP, said at a press conference here.
“I request you with folded hands that unnecessary questions should not be asked to me,” he told the reporters.
He reiterated that if the charges levelled against him by women wrestlers were proved in the Delhi Police probe, he would hang himself.
The WFI chief claimed that the protesting wrestlers have been changing their demands.
“When the wrestlers sat on a dharna at Jantar Mantar on January 18, they had put forward some demands. After some days, the demands were changed. They are changing their demands. I had asked women wrestlers what I did to them and when and where, but there is no concrete statement on this,” he said.
Replying to a question, the Kaiserganj MP said, “I have nothing to do with who is saying what against me and reacting to it will not going to be of any help.”
On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to throw their medals in the Ganga. However, they relented after khap and farmer leaders sought five days’ time to address their grievances.
The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre to set up panel under retired High Court chief justice to probe Manipur violence: Amit Shah
Said six specific cases pertaining to violent incidents to b...
Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas
Says the CM is protected at both these places by the Punjab ...
Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely
The training aircraft, which took off from the air force sta...
Khaps extend full support to wrestlers in Muzaffarnagar 'mahapanchayat', mull approaching President if needed
BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait said final decision on issue of ...
Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS
From June 1, no postal challans for traffic violations caugh...