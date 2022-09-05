Proud of development work done in Delhi govt schools: Manish Sisodia

PTI

New Delhi, September 5

Amid the BJP’s allegations of corruption in Delhi's education department, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he is proud of the development work done in city schools.

Speaking at an event on Teacher’s Day, Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said he would continue to work towards betterment of the education sector even if that meant getting hanged or going to jail.

“You’ve complained that we got more rooms built, we are proud that we got more rooms. You’ve complained that why we built more toilets, we are proud that we built more toilets. You ask why so many facilities are being given to these kids for their education, we are proud that we gave them these facilities," Sisodia said.

"If you want to hang us for this, then hang us. If you want to put us in jail, then imprison us. You sent the CBI to my house, send them again, I am not scared," Sisodia said without taking any names.

The BJP has alleged a scam in the Delhi education department, saying the city government increased the budget for the construction of classrooms in its existing schools, ignoring the Central Public Works Department's guidelines.