Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 11 judges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

The Centre on Sunday notified the appointment of 11 advocates as additional judges, Punjab and Haryana High Court. They are Nidhi Gupta, Sanjay Vashisth, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Namit Kumar, Harkesh Manuja, Aman Chaudhary, Naresh Singh, Harsh Bunger, Jagmohan Bansal, Deepak Manchanda and Alok Jain.

The appointments will take the strength of the High Court to 57 judges against a sanctioned strength of 85. They have been appointed for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of office.