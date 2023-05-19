Punjab, Delhi govts diverting workers’ fund, alleges union

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

Violating the directions of the Union Government, the AAP government in both Delhi and Punjab are allegedly spending crores of rupees of labour welfare fund on non-welfare schemes, alleged a workers’ union. It alleged this was being done to woo voters ahead of the General Election next year.

The National Campaign Committee for Central Legislation on Construction Labour has complained to the Union Labour Ministry alleging that Delhi BOCW welfare board was planning to spend cess collected in 20 years in violation of model welfare schemes and government directions.

In Delhi, the board was planning to spend crores on toolkits, free bus travel, group life insurance, crèches and transit hostels, which are in-kind benefits and apparent violation of the rules, it alleged. In Punjab, the board has invited applications to provide bicycles to registered construction workers.

Manvesh Singh, Labour Secretary, Punjab, said, “There is no violation at all. We are directly transferring money in bank accounts of workers as stated in the directions. We cannot directly give things like toolkits as per the orders of Union Government.”