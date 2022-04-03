Punjab voted for change, now it’s Gujarat’s turn, says Mann

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

Sounding the poll bugle in Gujarat which votes later this year, Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday visited Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad before leading a 2-km roadshow, dubbed as “Tiranga Yatra”.

Mission Gujarat: Punjab and Delhi CMs Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal at a roadshow in Ahmedabad on Saturday. PTI

“Punjab aur Delhi to ho gaya....ab hamari Gujarat ki tayyari hai (AAP has won Delhi and Gujarat, now we are gearing up for Gujarat),” Mann said in the presence of Kejriwal as the two led the roadshow that covered Nikol and Bapunagar areas of Ahmedabad.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal claimed a wave of change was palpable in Gujarat. “The BJP government has become arrogant after ruling Gujarat for 27 years. They have stopped heeding the voice of the people. Our aim is not to defeat the BJP or the Congress. Our purpose is to see Gujarat wins to end corruption,” the AAP chief said.

AAP plans to contest all 182 seats in Gujarat. At Sabarmati Ashram, the leaders took turns to spin yarn on a charkha and visited the museum. Kejriwal hailed the spiritual ambience of the ashram, saying, “It appears as though the soul of Mahatma Gandhi still resides here. The atmosphere is so spiritual, I feel elevated just standing here.” Mann said he came from the land of freedom fighters and shared his experience of visiting the Sabarmati Ashram. “Saw the articles Gandhiji wrote during the freedom struggle. He is an inspiration for the whole world,” Mann said as the leaders began their two-day visit to Gujarat.