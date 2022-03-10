Pushkar Dhami thanks people for BJP’s ‘big’ win in Uttarakhand, promises to implement Uniform Civil Code

Dehradun, March 10
With the BJP appearing to retain power in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost his own seat, thanked the people of the state and reiterated his promise of implementing Uniform Civil Code.
Dhami addressed a joint press conference at the BJP office here along with party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and the party’s poll in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi.
“I want to thank the people for giving the party a two-third majority. I went repeatedly in their midst to tell them about the work done in road and health sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Dhami said.
“I told them that the fight this time is between people who work and people who indulge in corruption. I am happy that they have given preference to those who work.”
“I am happy that the party broke the trend of governments changing every five years. We got your blessings again. It is your stamp of approval on our good work,” he added.
Dhami said soon after being sworn in, the BJP government will set up a committee consisting of legal experts, intellectuals and other stakeholders to draft a Uniform Civil Code.
He said he had already made the commitment during the run-up to the assembly polls.
“Uttarakhand represents the cultural soul of the country and it deserves to have a Uniform Civil Code. We will also fulfil all other commitments made by us,” he said.
Dhami and Joshi both said the BJP’s impressive performance was a result of the hard work put in by the party cadres.
Though guiding his party to victory, Dhami himself lost to Bhuvan Chandra Kapri of the Congress by 6,579 votes in Khatima — a seat he had won in the last two consecutive polls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Poll results show people’s support for BJP’s pro-poor, pro-active governance: PM Modi
PM addresses BJP workers at party headquarters following par...
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 92 seats
Congress a distant second with 18 seats, SAD wins 3, BJP 2, ...
It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann
Was speaking in an exclusive telephonic interview with The T...
You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann
The AAP CM candidate was speaking to people in Sangrur
Congress bites dust in 5 more states, G-23 to meet soon
The grand old party lost over half the seats it was defendin...