Put off NEET PG, extend internship cut-off date: Docs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

Thousands of MBBS doctors are likely to be rendered ineligible for the National Eligibility-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) for postgraduation if the Union Government goes ahead with its notified cut-off date for internship completion.

The completion of the MBBS internship is one of the eligibility criteria to appear for the PG examination. The exam is scheduled for March 5. The current cut-off date for the internship completion is June 30.

The doctors, who are contesting the cut-off date, want it extended to July 31. PG aspirants told The Tribune that thousands of them would be rendered ineligible as they would not be able to complete their internship by the cut-off date. Citing the adverse impact of Covid on academic pursuits, the doctors said they also want the PG exam postponed so that they could get extra time to prepare for it.