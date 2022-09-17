Put up all cases before AG first: Law Ministry

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 16

Amid reports about senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi’s possible appointment as the Attorney General for India from next month, the Centre has notified that all cases will first be marked to the top law officer on a daily basis to enable him to decide which ones would require his personal appearance in a court.

Present incumbent KK Venugopal’s extended tenure ends on September 30.

In an office memorandum issued on September 13, the Ministry of Law and Justice said, “In respect of cases before the Supreme Court, the list of cases on a daily basis will first be placed before the Attorney General for India for the purpose of his selecting the matters in which he considers his appearance to be necessary.

“The list of cases will thereafter be placed before the Solicitor General of India, who will mark the matters to himself, to the Additional Solicitors General of lndia to appear alone or with Attorney General for lndia/Solicitor General of lndia and to the counsel from Group ‘A’, B’ and ‘C’ panel,” the memorandum read.

“With regard to cases filed in High Courts of Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta, Madras and Karnataka, the matters would be allocated by the in-charge in consultation with the Additional Solicitor General,” it further read.