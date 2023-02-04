Pvt Bill on Places of Worship Act listed in Rajya Sabha, Opposition up in arms

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 3

The Opposition is up in arms against the admission for introduction to a private member’s Bill of a BJP MP seeking repeal of a 1991 law that prohibits any changes in the character of a place of worship as on August 15, 1947.

As the ruling BJP gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP member Harnath Singh Yadav’s “Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Repeal Bill 2022” was admitted and listed for introduction as a private member’s Bill in the Rajya Sabha today. Although the Bill could not be taken up due to adjournment of the House over the Adani-Hindenburg issue, the Opposition rushed to block its introduction.

Congress whip in the Upper House Naseer Hussain and the CPM’s Elamaram Kareem gave notices to oppose it, both citing “a threat to communal harmony”. Hussain stated the Bill would “adversely affect the social fabric and is unconstitutional as it affects the secular nature of the Constitution”. The Places of Worship Act was passed in both Houses of Parliament in 1991 at the peak of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. It is an Act “to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto”. Its repeal is being sought when lawsuits are pending in various courts with Hindu petitioners seeking to reclaim Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Shri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah dispute case is before a Mathura court. Several petitions are likewise before the Supreme Court, Allahabad high court and a Varanasi court, claiming that Gyanvapi mosque was built by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb after demolishing Kashi Vishwanath temple in the 16th century.

After the successful resolution of the 500-year-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, right wing organisations have been agitating to reclaim Krishna Janmabhoomi and Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

