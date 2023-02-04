 Pvt Bill on Places of Worship Act listed in Rajya Sabha, Opposition up in arms : The Tribune India

Pvt Bill on Places of Worship Act listed in Rajya Sabha, Opposition up in arms

Pvt Bill on Places of Worship Act listed in Rajya Sabha, Opposition up in arms


Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 3

The Opposition is up in arms against the admission for introduction to a private member’s Bill of a BJP MP seeking repeal of a 1991 law that prohibits any changes in the character of a place of worship as on August 15, 1947.

Threat to communal harmony, says Congress

Congress whip in the Upper House Naseer Hussain and CPM’s Elamaram Kareem gave notices to oppose the introduction of the private Bill, both citing “a threat to communal harmony”.

As the ruling BJP gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP member Harnath Singh Yadav’s “Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Repeal Bill 2022” was admitted and listed for introduction as a private member’s Bill in the Rajya Sabha today. Although the Bill could not be taken up due to adjournment of the House over the Adani-Hindenburg issue, the Opposition rushed to block its introduction.

Congress whip in the Upper House Naseer Hussain and the CPM’s Elamaram Kareem gave notices to oppose it, both citing “a threat to communal harmony”. Hussain stated the Bill would “adversely affect the social fabric and is unconstitutional as it affects the secular nature of the Constitution”. The Places of Worship Act was passed in both Houses of Parliament in 1991 at the peak of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. It is an Act “to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto”. Its repeal is being sought when lawsuits are pending in various courts with Hindu petitioners seeking to reclaim Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Shri Krishna Janmasthan-Shahi Idgah dispute case is before a Mathura court. Several petitions are likewise before the Supreme Court, Allahabad high court and a Varanasi court, claiming that Gyanvapi mosque was built by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb after demolishing Kashi Vishwanath temple in the 16th century.

After the successful resolution of the 500-year-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, right wing organisations have been agitating to reclaim Krishna Janmabhoomi and Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday

PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...

A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says 'I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary'

A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’

Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...

'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77

'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77

Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai

CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar

CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar

Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...


Mystery shrouds man's death, family members allege foul play

Mystery shrouds man’s death, family members allege foul play

ECHS scam: HC seeks status report from state govt, Centre

Malerkotla Nawab's widow to be honoured by SGPC

Industrialists express dismay over spate of robberies, thefts

Visitors jostle for space outside commercial buildings in city

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

MC rakes in ~12.64 cr in 3 months

Underground cables: Chandigarh MC rakes in Rs 12.64 cr in 3 months

PGI wants panel meet for nod to MBBS course

Zirakpur raids: 9 spa owners booked for immoral trafficking

Defence Minister likely to unveil IAF Heritage Centre on March 3

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Man acquitted in 2012 Chhawla gang-rape and murder case arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver

Man acquitted in 2012 Chhawla gang-rape and murder case arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver

Jamia Nagar violence: Court discharges 11 accused, says booked as ‘scapegoats’

CRPF ASI shoots himself dead at IB director's residence in Delhi

BJP seeks Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation after his name figures in ED chargesheet

BJP got Delhi MCD Budget passed ‘unethically’: AAP

CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar

CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar

State gets its first biofertiliser production lab at Hoshiarpur

Man struggles to get justice for son who fell to cops' bullets 37 yrs ago

Bio-mining work stuck as no machines at Wariana dump

After 48 years, Punjab Language Department finally publishes Urdu book

Portion of decades-old building collapses near Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana

Portion of decades-old building collapses near Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at 2 spinning mills in Jandiali

Rs 7.77 crore to improve sanitation system in Ludhiana

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Student held for sheltering gangster

Congress suspends Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Congress suspends Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Staffer sacked for child trafficking

Novel protest by Pbi varsity non-teaching employees

6 illegal structures razed

Students from Patiala School for Deaf try hand at cooking millets