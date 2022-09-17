'Pvt sector becoming part of growth story'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 16

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said ‘aatmanirbharta’ did not mean isolation from the rest of the world.

Has the wherewithal The domestic industry has the capacity and capability to manufacture latest defence platforms in water, land, sky and space over the next few years. — Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

“Our aim is to safeguard national interests and at the same time, help our friendly countries achieve their goals. The vision is clear — Make in India and make for the world,” he said during an event.

“Big companies are exploring new options to decentralise their manufacturing units. India fulfils that quest,” he said.

Elaborating on steps taken by the Ministry of Defence to achieve ‘aatmanirbharta’ in defence, Rajnath said the private sector was becoming part of country’s growth story.

He said the domestic industry had the capacity and capability to manufacture latest defence platforms in water, land, sky and space over the next few years. “The government is making all efforts to provide the industry with the necessary environment,” said the Defence Minister.

‘Aatmanirbharta’ is a government policy which aims at ending India’s import dependence for weapons and other equipment.