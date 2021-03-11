Quad delivers vaccines to Covid-hit Thailand

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, April 21

In another instance of the Quad delivering on its promise, envoys of India, the US, Australia and Japan posted in Bangkok, jointly handed over two lakh doses of made-in-India vaccine to the Thailand government.

The handover on Thursday was done under the Quad’s flagship Vaccine Partnership.

The inaugural delivery to Cambodia took place on April 12 to fulfil the commitment made at the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC in September 2021 to donate five lakh doses of Covid vaccines to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, stated a MEA release.

The consignment of Covid vaccines was handed over jointly by Ambassador of India, Suchitra Durai, Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon, Ambassador of Japan Nashida Kazuya and the US Chargé d'Affaires James Wayman.

The consignment of Covovax vaccines was presented to Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Public Health of Thailand

The Quad Vaccine Partnership was announced by the Quad Leaders at their first Summit on March 12 to leverage Quad’s collective strength to ensure equitable access to safe, effective and quality-assured vaccines.

Quad countries have so far provided Thailand 4.5 lakh vaccine doses. Quad countries have also provided last mile delivery assistance and monetary support to ensure that vaccines are translated into vaccinations.

Australia is supporting Thailand to deliver vaccines safely and effectively to its population, including through strengthening data systems and developing communication strategies with a focus on migrant populations.

India extended support to Thailand in augmenting its capabilities to fight the pandemic by providing oxygen concentrators and essential medicines.