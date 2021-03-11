Quad discussing Indo-Pacific economic framework: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

The Indo Pacific Economic Framework under the Quad ambit is still under discussion, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said here on Saturday.

The Foreign Secretary was indirectly rebutting claims by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that US President Joe Biden will also launch a new and ambitious economic initiative for the region, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which will be a 21st-century economic arrangement, designed to tackle new economic challenges.

The Foreign Secretary also played down reports that the Quad was planning to expand to include more countries, such as South Korea. “To our understanding, I don’t think there is any conversation going on over further expansion of Quad,’’ he said at a press conference.

The Foreign Secretary said PM Narendra Modi will visit Japan from May 23 to 25 to attend the Quad Leaders’ Summit as well as hold bilaterals with US President Joe Biden and Japan PM Fumio Kishida. PM Modi will also meet the new Australian leader who will emerge after Parliamentary elections taking place today.

On India banning wheat exports, Kwatra said, “We are extremely clear about the principles and needs of food security in India which are paramount for us. Yet, at the same time, we are careful in ensuring the needs of economies, vulnerable to risks of food security, wherever possible are met.’’

On Ukraine he said, “Our position on Ukraine is amply clear and has been reiterated many times. Right from the time when hostilities began, we asked for an immediate cessation of hostilities and dialogue remains the best policy to move forward in this regard.’’

“Indo Pacific has challenges and opportunities. When Quad leaders speak, both challenges and opportunities are talked about. The primary focus of Quad is Indo Pacific. Naturally when leaders sit together they will talk about.. global and regional challenges will be discussed but can’t single out countries,’’ he said.

He said the Quad will hold a special session on the sidelines of the World Health Organisation’s world health assembly next week.