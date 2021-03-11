Quad sends India-made vaccine to Thailand

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

In another instance of the Quad delivering on its promise, envoys of India, the US, Australia and Japan posted in Bangkok jointly handed over two lakh doses of made-in-India vaccine to the Thailand government.

The handover on Thursday was done under the Quad’s flagship vaccine partnership.

The inaugural delivery to Cambodia took place on April 12 to fulfill the commitment made at the Quad leaders’ summit in Washington DC in September 2021 to donate five lakh doses of Covid vaccines to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, stated an MEA release. The consignment of Covid vaccines was handed over jointly by Ambassador of India Suchitra Durai, Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon, Ambassador of Japan Nashida Kazuya and US Chargé d’Affaires James Wayman.