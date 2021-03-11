Quad sends India-made vaccine to Thailand

New Delhi, April 21
In another instance of the Quad delivering on its promise, envoys of India, the US, Australia and Japan posted in Bangkok jointly handed over two lakh doses of made-in-India vaccine to the Thailand government.
2,00,000 Doses of India-made Covovax were given to Thailand as part of flagship initiative of the Quad grouping to help countries combat the pandemic
- This is the second consignment of vaccines delivered by India under the Quad vaccine partnership, after the inaugural supply to Cambodia on April 12
The handover on Thursday was done under the Quad’s flagship vaccine partnership.
The inaugural delivery to Cambodia took place on April 12 to fulfill the commitment made at the Quad leaders’ summit in Washington DC in September 2021 to donate five lakh doses of Covid vaccines to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, stated an MEA release. The consignment of Covid vaccines was handed over jointly by Ambassador of India Suchitra Durai, Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon, Ambassador of Japan Nashida Kazuya and US Chargé d’Affaires James Wayman.
