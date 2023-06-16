Quake hits parts of Assam, Meghalaya

Guwahati, June 16
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the northeast, including Assam and Meghalaya, on Friday, officials said.
Epicentred in Gopalganj area of neighbouring Bangladesh, the quake was recorded at 10.16 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The tremors were felt in most parts of Assam and several places in Meghalaya, the officials said.
No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.
The northeastern region falls in a high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the region.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Union minister Ranjan Singh's Imphal house vandalised, mob clashes with forces
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...
Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar
Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...
Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb
Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is now Prime Ministers’ Mu...
Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara
The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...
ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case
Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...