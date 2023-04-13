Quota row: Top court wonders if Ranganath report can be relied on

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 12

With the Centre refusing to accept Justice Ranganath Misra Commission’s recommendation to extend the benefit of reservation to Dalits converted to Christianity and Islam, the Supreme Court on Wednesday wondered if the empirical data mentioned in the report could be relied upon to decide the issue.

Rejected by govt The NDA govt, which rejected Justice Ranganath Misra's report, appointed a commission headed by former CJI KG Balakrishnan in Oct 2022 to examine if SC status can be given to Christianity & Islam converts

“There was Justice Ranganath Misra Commission. It gave its report and you, in your own wisdom, said you do not accept it. You constituted another commission. Should we wait till the commission responds,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj, who said the court should wait for the new commission’s findings on the contentious issue.

“The new commission headed by Justice KG Balakrishnan is doing its work and relevant data has to be collected,” the ASG said. The Bench, which also included Justice A Amanullah and Justice Aravind Kumar, was hearing petitions seeking reservation for Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims.

The Bench noted that social and religious stigma were different things and social stigma might continue even after a person converted to another religion. “We cannot shut our eyes when we are considering constitutional questions,” the Bench said, posting the matter for further hearing on July 11.

Maintaining that there was more than enough material to proceed with the hearing, petitioners’ counsel Prashant Bhushan said there was no reason for the court to wait for the report of the new commission. He said almost two decades have gone by since filing of the petition in 2004.