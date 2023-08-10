Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery

New Delhi, August 10
Punjab AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the BJP is spreading lies about the alleged forgery by him.
He said as per parliamentary rules and procedure, no signature or written consent is required before proposing names of members to a select committee.
“As per the rule book, no signature is required. I challenge the BJP to show me the piece of paper where they are claiming the forged signatures,” Chadha said at the press conference.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday had referred the complaints of the MPs to the Privileges Committee to examine and investigate the allegations raised by them.
The chairman had received complaints of breach of privilege by Chadha ‘for inter-alia including the names of the MPs without their consent’ in alleged violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, in a motion on August 7.
However, Chadha said the Rajya Sabha rule book stated that no signature or written consent of a member, whose name had been proposed for the select committee, was required. "The rule book nowhere states that you require signatures or written consent from that proposed member," Chadha added.
He said he had not received any notice.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister
Kakar, a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party, will...
Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat: Le Parisien
Bomb disposals expert have been dispatched to the spot
Bengal rural polls: PM Modi slams TMC's 'khooni khela'; Mamata Banerjee hits back
Banerjee urges PM to ‘behave’ and accused him of maligning t...
Haryana Government extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to families with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh
8 lakh more families to benefit under the scheme
Sex with wife below 18 is rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Human traffickers have been using marriage as an alibi to ra...