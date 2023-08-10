Raghav Chadha challenges BJP to show papers over allegation of forgery

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

Punjab AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the BJP is spreading lies about the alleged forgery by him.

He said as per parliamentary rules and procedure, no signature or written consent is required before proposing names of members to a select committee.

“As per the rule book, no signature is required. I challenge the BJP to show me the piece of paper where they are claiming the forged signatures,” Chadha said at the press conference.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday had referred the complaints of the MPs to the Privileges Committee to examine and investigate the allegations raised by them.

The chairman had received complaints of breach of privilege by Chadha ‘for inter-alia including the names of the MPs without their consent’ in alleged violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, in a motion on August 7.

However, Chadha said the Rajya Sabha rule book stated that no signature or written consent of a member, whose name had been proposed for the select committee, was required. "The rule book nowhere states that you require signatures or written consent from that proposed member," Chadha added.

He said he had not received any notice.

