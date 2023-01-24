Raghav Chadha to be conferred 'India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 24

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will receive the “Outstanding Achiever” honour at the prestigious India UK Achievers Honours in London on January 25.

Raghav has been selected as the “Outstanding Achiever” for the “Government and Politics” category, which recognises individuals who are demonstrating excellence in how democracy and justice are experienced and how challenging societal problems are tackled together for the good of people and the planet.

The India UK Achievers Honours celebrate the educational and professional achievements of young Indians who have studied in the UK, marking India’s 75th independence anniversary. Chadha studied at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE), after which he set up a boutique wealth management firm in London. The award ceremony has been organised by the NISAU UK in partnership with the British Council in India, supported by the UK Government Department for International Trade and the UK Higher Education sector. This is the second international recognition for Chadha within a year. Last year, he was honoured as a Young Global Leader by the most coveted World Economic Forum.