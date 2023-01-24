Raghav Chadha to be conferred 'India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour'

Chandigarh, January 24
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will receive the “Outstanding Achiever” honour at the prestigious India UK Achievers Honours in London on January 25.
Raghav has been selected as the “Outstanding Achiever” for the “Government and Politics” category, which recognises individuals who are demonstrating excellence in how democracy and justice are experienced and how challenging societal problems are tackled together for the good of people and the planet.
The India UK Achievers Honours celebrate the educational and professional achievements of young Indians who have studied in the UK, marking India’s 75th independence anniversary. Chadha studied at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE), after which he set up a boutique wealth management firm in London. The award ceremony has been organised by the NISAU UK in partnership with the British Council in India, supported by the UK Government Department for International Trade and the UK Higher Education sector. This is the second international recognition for Chadha within a year. Last year, he was honoured as a Young Global Leader by the most coveted World Economic Forum.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...