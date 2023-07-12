 Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi : The Tribune India

Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crosses the 207-metre mark at 4 am, the first time since 2013

The water level of the Yamuna on the edge of the danger mark at the old iron bridge in New Delhi on Tuesday. ANI



PTI

New Delhi, July 12

The Yamuna river in Delhi swelled to 207.25 metres and was flowing precariously close to the all-time record level of 207.49 metres reached in 1978, government agencies said on Wednesday.

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am, the first time since 2013, and rose to 207.25 metres by 8 am on Wednesday.

It is expected that the river will rise to 207.35 metres by noon and continue to rise further, an official of the irrigation and flood control department said.

Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last three days. It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The river had exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and a closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic.

The water level of 207.25 metres is the highest since 2013 when the river reached a level of 207.32 metres, the CWC data showed.

An official explained that the sharp rise in water level was due to continuous rain in the upper catchment areas and saturated soil from heavy precipitation in Delhi and nearby regions over the weekend.

People living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places at higher altitudes, the department said.

It said 45 boats have been deployed for awareness, evacuation and rescue work and NGOs have been roped in to provide relief to the evacuated people.

"The Old Railway Bridge has been closed for traffic. All gates of the Okhla Barrage have been opened to release excess water and prevent prolonged high water levels," the department said.

All district magistrates concerned and their sector committees are alert and are working in coordination with Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and other stakeholders to deal with the flood situation, it said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Monday said a flood-like situation is unlikely in Delhi, but the city government is prepared to tackle any eventuality.

According to the CWC, the flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage increased to 3,59,760 cusecs at 11 am on Tuesday, the highest in the last three days. It remained above the 2 lakh cusec mark till Wednesday morning.

Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs, but heavy rain in the catchment areas increases the discharge. One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second.

The water from the barrage takes around two to three days to reach Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department said heavy rain pounded several places in Uttarakhand and adjoining parts of Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns about a further rise in the water level in rivers.

The Delhi government issued a flood warning on Sunday and a second warning on Tuesday. Authorities have been instructed to stay vigilant and take necessary action in vulnerable areas. Quick response teams and boats have also been deployed. 

Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi

Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi

