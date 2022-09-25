Rahul attacks Left, BJP over unemployment at Thrissur rally

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 24

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday bracketed the Left Front rule in Kerala and the BJP rule at the Centre, saying both the state and the country were witnessing record unemployment.

“A divided and hate-filled Kerala and a divided and hate-filled India is not in our interest,” Rahul said at a public rally at the Thope Stadium in Thrissur during his Bharat Jodo yatra. “India is humble, not arrogant and in Delhi we see a government which preaches hatred, intolerance, anger, arrogance, division. You have seen the consequences of this anger over the last two years. Today Kerala and India are facing the highest level of unemployment,” he said.

On the PM’s query as to what the Congress had done during its 70-year rule, he said: “Mr Modi, we in 70 years never gave India the level of unemployment you have given; we never gave India the prices it faces. India today is not being run for the Indians, but to serve the interests of India’s richest five or six families, who can monopolise any business they want.”

Rahul also said the violence and hatred the BJP was spreading “is designed to distract people from the main issues — joblessness and inflation.”

Hollywood star extends support to him

Los Angeles: Hollywood star John Cusack on Saturday extended his support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and said he stood in solidarity with "anti-fascists everywhere". Taking to Twitter, the 56-year-old actor wrote, "Indian Parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir from Kerala”. PTI