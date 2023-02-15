Rahul cancelled Varanasi flight himself, say airport authorities

New Delhi, February 14
After Congress leaders alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s flight was not granted landing permission at Varanasi, the local airport in a tweet on Tuesday said the Congress leader cancelled the flight himself.
“The flight was cancelled by AR Airways by sending an email to the Airport Authority of India, Varanasi airport, at 9.16 pm on February 13,” the Varanasi airport tweeted, in response to allegations of Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders and some media reports.
AR Airways is the chartered flight Rahul Gandhi was to use to land in Varanasi and later travel to Prayagraj to attend an event at Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital.
Former Congress MLA from Varanasi Ajay Rai said Rahul’s flight was cancelled as “the BJP government was scared of the Congress leader who was not allowed to land at the last minute.”
“The PM has been anxious ever since Rahul led the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Rai said, with the airport authority rejecting the charge.
