Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt over WHO's report on covid death toll; says 'science doesn't lie, Modi does'

PTI

New Delhi, May 6

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the government over a World Health Organisation (WHO) report which claimed that there were 4.7 million covid deaths in India, saying “science does not lie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi does”.

Gandhi also demanded that the government support the families that had lost loved ones by giving them the mandated Rs 4 lakh compensation.

In a tweet, he said: “47 lakh Indians died due to the covid pandemic. NOT 4.8 lakh as claimed by the govt. Science doesn't LIE. Modi does.”

47 lakh Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. NOT 4.8 lakh as claimed by the Govt.



Science doesn't LIE. Modi does.



Respect families who've lost loved ones. Support them with the mandated Rs 4 lakh compensation. pic.twitter.com/p9y1VdVFsA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2022

“Respect families who've lost loved ones. Support them with the mandated Rs 4 lakh compensation,” the former Congress chief said.

The WHO on Thursday stated that 14.9 million people were killed either by covid-19 directly or due to the pandemic's impact on health systems and society.

According to the report, there were 4.7 million covid deaths in India, which is 10 times the official figures and almost a third of covid deaths globally.

India strongly objected to the use of mathematical models by the WHO for projecting excess mortality estimates linked to the coronavirus pandemic in view of the availability of authentic data.

